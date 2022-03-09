“Ruby Red Celebration,” the Quilters Guild of East Texas’ 40th Annual Quilt Show, is set for March 25-26 at First Christian Church in Tyler.
Guild member Melanie Dossey said this is their first quilt show since 2019.
“We were canceled two weeks before we opened in March of 2020,” she said. “We are so excited to get our quilts in front of people again.”
The two-day show will feature close to 200 quilts. And Dossey, who will have three quilts on display, said the show will feature everything from traditional to art quilts.
“There are large and small traditional quilts and some are quilted by hand and some by machine," Dossey said. "There are contemporary quilts and art quilts.”
Dossey leans more toward art quilting.
"I’m more of an art quilter so mine doesn’t always meet the traditional style," she said. “One of the pieces I am putting in is made out of mulberry bark paper. It’s not a quilt you would put on your bed -- it always hangs on a wall.”
The show also will include demonstrations and vendors.
“We’ll have demonstrations of different quilting techniques and we will have vendors. Our vendor capacity is full and they are anxious to sell their quilting notions, fabrics and new rulers. We also will have the Country Store, where gently used or new items are for sale at a great reduced price.”
All proceeds from the Country Store, Dossey said, support the guild with its programs and guest speakers.
The quilt show also will include two raffle quilts -- “Circus of Dreams” and “Percival Peacock” -- donated by Beckey Prior.
“She is very accomplished and a perfectionist when it comes to quilting,” Dossey said. “One of her quilts was entered in the Road to California (quilters show) … and took Best of Show.”
The quilt show is always held in conjunction with the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail in Tyler.
“In the past we’ve been at Harvey Hall and in 2019 we probably had close to 2,000 people attend,” she said. “We want people to come out and enjoy it so we try to plan it so if people are coming from outlying areas from Tyler then they can come in and enjoy the day by doing both.”