The Kilgore College Rangerettes will present their 10th annual Christmas show, “Christmas Extravaganza 2020,” on Saturday and Sunday.
The Broadway-style show, which usually takes place in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, is moving to a different venue this year: LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview.
Rangerettes Director Dana Blair said moving the show to a larger venue was the best option to maximize audience size and still maintain proper social distancing.
“They just had more seats than our auditorium back home, and we wanted to have the opportunity for the girls to have a little bit bigger audience,” she said. “And they also happened to have an opening, which was a miracle.”
Blair said the annual event has always been a Kilgore community show.
“The Rangerettes are the main performers, but we’ve invited outside studios from the city of Kilgore and former Rangerettes, drill teams and dance studios and just made it inclusive to Kilgore and the Rangerette community,” Blair said. “And we’re still doing that, but the Belcher Center has a bigger auditorium, and if people decide they want to come and see the show, they can stay pretty far away from everyone. We’re going to miss being at home but excited to do it somewhere new.”
This year’s show will feature guest performances by the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers; Elite Dance Center, under the direction of Katie Quinn and Lexie Drennan; In-Step Dance Company, under the direction of Amy Mims; and the Longview High School Viewette officers, under the direction of Debbie McGowan.
Blair said David Berryhill, music minister at First Baptist Church in Kilgore, is the emcee for the show.
“He also will be performing a song and piano number that will be amazing, because he is so talented,” she said.
Santa Flavious and Joshua the Elf also are scheduled to make an appearance.
“They were in our show last year, and they do a lot of shows in East Texas around Christmastime,” Blair said. “They are really talented and also pretty funny.”
Blair said the Longview High School Viewette officers are new to the show.
“We’ve never had them in our show before,” she said. “We wanted to honor the city of Longview and let them come be a part.”
Blair said the show is about an hour long.
“But it is full of Christmas cheer and spirit and happiness,” she said. “And I think we all might need a little of that.”