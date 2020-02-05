Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival set for May 2 on the Tyler square.
Tickets will be available on reddirtbbqfest.com. General admission tickets cost $75, and concert-only tickets are $35. A VIP ticket with extra perks costs $125, organizers said.
Last year, tickets sold out within a few hours after becoming available. About 5,500 festival-goers are expected.
This year the festival will feature 31 barbecue restaurants and a concert headlined by Parker McCollum, organizers announced.
“It is really something to see how much and how well this festival has grown in seven years,” Chase Colston, festival promoter for event producer Townsquare Media Tyler-Longview, said in a news release. “The incredible amount of support we have received from our fans, downtown Tyler and countless local and national sponsors has made Red Dirt more than we could ever imagine. We can’t wait for another great time in year seven.”
During the festival, restaurants will offer dishes for sampling and a concert will follow on an outdoor stage.
The restaurants offering dishes for sampling will include Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler, Country Tavern in Kilgore and The Original Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview,
Other participating restaurants are Louie Mueller Barbecue, Taylor; The Slow Bone, Dallas; Black’s Barbecue, Lockhart, Austin and San Marcos; Hutchins BBQ, McKinney and Frisco; Schmidt Family Barbecue, Bee Cave; Lockhart Smokehouse, Dallas and Plano; Kreuz Market, Lockhart; Joseph’s Riverport Bar-B-Q, Jefferson; Snow’s BBQ, Lexington; Opie’s Barbecue, Spicewood and Roegels Barbecue Co., Houston.
Also: Meat Church, Waxahachie; Micklethwait Craft Meats, Austin; BBQ on the Brazos, Cresson; Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse, Lindale; Zavala’s Barbecue, Grand Prairie; Truth BBQ, Brenham and Houston; Miller’s Smokehouse, Belton; Tyler’s Barbeque, Amarillo; LeRoy and Lewis, Austin; Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue, Pflugerville; Evie Mae’s Barbecue, Wolfforth; Pinkerton’s Barbecue, Houston; Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew, Austin; Feges BBQ, Houston; Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Houston; Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, Fort Worth; and Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que, Rockdale.
Besides McCollum, the concert will include performances by Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Charley Crockett and Chris Colston, the announcement said.
McCollum's hits include “I Can’t Breathe,” “Hell of a Year” and “Meet You in the Middle.” He is scheduled to be an opening act for Lindale native Miranda Lambert on some of the stops of her national tour.
Josh Abbott Band, headlined the festival in 2014. His hits include “She’s Like Texas,” “Oh, Tonight,” and “Wasn’t That Drunk.”
The festival is being presented by 101.5 KNUE and "Radio Texas, LIVE!" with Buddy Logan and Hyundai of Longview. Organizers said some of the proceeds will be donated to The Heart of Tyler/Tyler Main Street, a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing downtown Tyler.