It was a Wednesday morning, and Ricky Skaggs was having church, without shame. He was on a tight schedule, but as a conversation about his upcoming concert on Oct. 18 in Longview was winding down, the legendary bluegrass and country musician had turned his thoughts to something other than music.
“God’s just been so good to me, and I feel like that is what we do out here, we’re bringing a lot of joy and a lot of peace and just laughter, and I think that’s something that pleases my heart,” he said. “If I was working in a band where I couldn’t share the Gospel, when I couldn’t sing Gospel music or talk about Jesus from the stage, if I was in a place like that, I wouldn’t be so happy.”
He said he tries to go to church even when he’s on the road performing, or “I just take the church with me.”
“It’s a body of believers is really what (the church is), and the church is within us. The kingdom is with us,” Skaggs said, adding that people can’t help but talk about someone they love.
“I love him, and I know he loves me,” he said.
Skaggs, who will perform with his band Kentucky Thunder, also will be joined during the Belcher Center concert with Mary Sarah, a country singer whose fame includes a stint on “The Voice.” The concert will benefit Heartlight Ministries, a residential counseling center for teens between Longview and Hallsville, and its Parenting Today’s Teens radio program.
Skaggs celebrated his 65th birthday this year and added accolades upon accolades to his lengthy career during the past year, including induction into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
His performance, Skaggs said, is a “well-rounded, fun show,” one with traditional bluegrass, stories about the music’s history and about his life, growing up in Kentucky.
“This is what we’re doing for a living,” he said. “We try to provoke people to jealousy, almost, with just the joy that we have. We want people to be joyous. I talk about my upbringing, my Christian momma and daddy that raised me, going to church and just what that means, still, at 65 years old, especially at 65, now more than ever. ... It’s just a great time. I don’t think people forget a show like that. They really love the music and they love seeing us play live.”