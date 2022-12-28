Are you looking for something to do to help ring in the New Year? If so, check out the variety of New Year’s Eve parties and activities happening across East Texas.
Longview
Knee-Knocker New Year’s Eve Party, 7 p.m. to midnight, Chateau De La Vie Wedding & Event House, 6629 Tryon Road, Longview. The event will include dinner, drinks, dancing and games. Tickets: $50 general admission, $350 group table of eight. Proceeds benefit Alpine Target Golf Center. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/ .
New Year’s Eve Party Featuring Karaoke with Terry Meyer, 9 p.m., REO Starplex and Event Center, 4716 W. Loop 282, Longview. Includes singing, dancing and midnight toast. Tickets: $15 single, $25 couple. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
New Year’s Eve with Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome and Heather Linn & the Deacons, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Tyler
New Year’s Eve with Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m., Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $10 cover. Information: https://www.texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Brew Year’s Eve, 3 p.m. to midnight, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. South Broadway Ave., Tyler. The ‘90s-themed celebration will include trivia from 3 to 5 p.m., a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight and a fanny pack giveaway. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ETXBrew .
New Year’s Eve Show, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Understudy, 212 Old Grand Blvd., Tyler. The show will feature improv comedy from a lineup that includes Card 53 and standup comedy fromsome of Tyler’s best comics. The theater will open at 8 p.m. and each guest will receive two free drinks. Tickets: $50. Information: https://www.theunderstudytyler.com/ .
Under Cover New Year’s Eve Party, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., True Vine Brewing Co., 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway, Tyler. Event includes DJ and dance party and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.truevinebrewing.com/ .
Jefferson
New Year’s Eve Cabaret Party, 9 p.m., Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club & Restaurant, 107 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Chasin’ Benjamins will hit the stage at 9 p.m. Event will include a champagne toast at midnight and a balloon drop. Admission: $15 singles, $25 couples. No one under 21 admitted after 9 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/AuntieSkinners/ .
Lindale
New Year’s Eve with Bobby Irwin Band, 8 p.m., Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
New Year’s Eve Party Featuring The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. to midnight, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, Lindale. Admission: $20. Information: https://brisketlovetx.com/ .
Arp
New Year’s Eve with The Magills, 7 p.m. to midnight, High Hill Farm, 12626 CR 217, Arp. Information: https://www.facebook.com/HighHillFarm/events .
Kilgore
New Year's Eve Bash featuring Lyrical Valor, 8 p.m., the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $60. Information: 903-984-8141, https://www.thebackporchkilgore.com/ .
Tatum
Smores Galore New Year’s Eve Party, 11 p.m., Martin Creek Lake State Park, Tatum. The event will include a campfire, smores and games. Meet at the amphitheater and bring roasting sticks. Information: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/martin-creek-lake/park_events .
Marshall
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show, Piney Park, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Fireworks will be at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .
Henderson
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, 8 p.m., Henderson Civic Theatre, 122 E. Main St., Henderson. Includes: fireworks at midnight, live music, food, casino style games, silent auction and beverages. Tickets: $50 single, $375 group of eight. Information: https://hendersoncivictheatre.org/ .