The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Texas Rose Festival Parade, 9 a.m. Saturday The parade begins at Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard in Tyler. Features more than 120 parade entries with custom floats for the queen and her court, color guards, bands, car clubs, dance teams, Shriners and dignitaries and more. Viewing on the eastside parade route is free. Reserved seating tickets are available in advance for $10 either in person at UT Tyler Cowan Center Box Office, 3900 University Blvd., online at www.texasrosefestival.com, or at the event at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 400 Fair Park Drive.
Annual Rose Festival Arts & Crafts Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College St., Tyler. Features more than 70 booths, food trucks and live entertainment. Information: www.texasrosefestival.com.
Kilgore Oktoberfest, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Experience authentic German food, music drinks and family friendly activities. Information: https://visitkilgore.com/kilgore-oktoberfest/ .
Haunted Library, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Admission: $2 for adults, $1 for ages 12 and younger. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3294/Haunted-Library .
Longview Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Tickets: $25 general admission, $75 VIP. Information: https://etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ .
“Hands on a Hardbody,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The show is inspired by true events of the 1997 documentary of the same name by S.R. Bindler. Tickets: $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Longview Ambucs Mobility Bash, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Ages 21 and older, with music, auctions, raffles, food, games and drinks. Information: www.longviewambucs.com .
Fall Festival, Saturday, Blue Moon Gardens, 13062 FM 279, 15 miles west of Tyler near Edom. Free admission. Schedule: “How to Resolve Common Landscape Problems,” 10 a.m., free; “Birding in the Garden,” 10:45 a.m., free; Make Your Own Succulent Pumpkin, 11:30 a.m., $18 for class; “Make Your Own Painted Garden Rock, 1 p.m., $10 for class. Reservations for classes: (903) 852-3897. Information: http://bluemoongardens.com/ .
Bear Creek Fall Fest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Highway 154, Marshall. Features games, hayrides, cider, turkey legs, sausage dogs, candy apples and live music. Cost: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/ .