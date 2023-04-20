The Longview PRCA Rodeo returns this weekend for more calf roping, bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, barrel racing and more.
Hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, the action kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 6 p.m.
“Since we’re a professional rodeo, these cowboys and cowgirls come from all over to participate and compete, and they are all trying to get points,” past rodeo Chair Timothy Lewis said. “They have to meet so many requirements, and they get cash awards.”
The rodeo is the organization’s main fundraiser with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit programs, scholarships and facilities. The Longview Greggton Rotary Club has contributed more than $1 million in local nonprofit-supported programs and initiatives.
The event also includes children’s activities such as Mutton Bustin’ and Boot Scramble.
Friday is “Free Child Night,” sponsored by Peters Chevrolet, where one child per adult can get in free with three canned goods and the purchase of an adult ticket. The collected canned goods will benefit the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. Saturday is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” theme night, sponsored by Texas Oncology.
Lewis said it’s important for people to understand that Friday night is the only time children can get in free.
“Saturday night is $5 for general admission (children) seating, and reserved are all at full price,” he said. “In the past, we’ve given away tickets both Friday and Saturday since we started the rodeo and it’s a change that we’ve made.”
Other attractions at the rodeo include food trucks, classic fair food, vendor booths and a petting zoo. Also, an Ankole-Watusi bull will be on hand for children’s rides and photo opportunities.
Lewis said the rodeo keeps growing each year.
“Last year, we had our first sellout crowd on Saturday night. We were at capacity and, unfortunately, had to turn people away,” he said. “That was the first time that happened. If we have good weather, we’re anticipating that the turnout will be good, so we’re recommending people come early.”