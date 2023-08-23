The Sharon Shrine Circus is heading back to East Texas, with stops in Longview, Tyler, Carthage, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.
The Longview stop will include one day filled with two shows and the Tyler stop will include six shows over three days.
The three-ring circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, high wire, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Other features include face painting, bounce house, concessions and photo opportunities. Each show is two hours long.
Proceeds from the 61st annual circus benefit the Tyler-based Sharon Shriners, who raise thousands of dollars each year through fundraisers in support of Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Sharon Shriners are from all over East Texas and their jurisdiction includes the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur and Wood counties.
Sharon Shriners is a chapter of Shriners International, a fraternal organization that funds hospitals providing free treatment for children needing orthopedic care, burn recovery, cleft lip and palate care and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Their first hospital for children opened in 1922 in Shreveport.
Sharon Shrine Circus performances
• 7 p.m. Aug. 29: George H. Henderson Expo Center, 1200 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin
• 7 p.m. Aug. 30: Nacogdoches County Exposition Center, 3805 NW Stallings Drive, Nacogdoches
• 7 p.m. Aug. 31: Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St., Carthage
• 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sept. 1: Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview
• 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2; 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4: Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64 E., Tyler
Tickets to the circus are $20 for adults and $10 for children 3-12 years old on the day of the show. Various discounts and packages are offered when tickets are purchased online.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit https://jordancircus.com/tour-dates/ .