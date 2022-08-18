The Sharon Shrine Circus will make its annual trek through East Texas with shows in Longview, Tyler and a few other cities.
The three-ring circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Each show is two hours long.
Proceeds from the 60th annual circus benefit the Tyler-based Sharon Shriners.
Chief Rabban John Threadgill said, “We are one of 13 temples of Texas and we cover not only Tyler but most of the East Texas area.”
Threadgill, who also serves as this year’s circus director, said the circus is an annual event that always coincides with Labor Day. This year’s shows are Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.
This year’s circus includes another city along the way.
“We start the Tuesday before Labor Day and the cities we do are Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and this year we will do Center. We do one show apiece at each of those locations … and Friday we’re in Longview and that’s when we start doing two shows a day," Threadgill said. "So, we’ll be in Longview on Friday for two shows and then Saturday, Sunday and Monday we’re in Tyler at the Oil Palace for two shows a day.”
Tickets to the circus are $20 for adults and $10 for children 2-12 years old on the day of the show. Various discounts and packages are offered when tickets are purchased online.
Threadgill said the fraternal organization, Shriners International, turns 150 years old this year.
“We were started in 1872 and what we’re most well known for are our hospitals for our children. And we opened our first hospital in Shreveport, La., in 1922,” Threadgill said. “So the fraternity turned 150 this year and our first hospital turns 100 this year. We’ve grown to the point that we’ve got multiple facilities all across the United States and many people are familiar with our burn center in Galveston."
The Shriners' mission hasn't changed, according to Threadgill.
“We’re still here doing the same mission we’ve been doing for 100 years and that’s trying to provide needed medical care for our kids,” he said.