The Sharon Shrine Circus is making its annual trek through East Texas with performances in Nacogdoches, Henderson, Longview and Tyler.
The circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, tigers and elephants.
The circus performances are held as a fundraiser for the Shriners, a fraternal organization that funds hospitals providing free treatment for children needing orthopedic care, burn recovery, cleft lip and palate care, and spinal cord injury rehabilitation.
Sharon Shrine Circus performances are set for:
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center, 3805 NW Stallings Drive, Nacogdoches;
- 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Rusk County Youth Expo Building, 3303 Texas Highway 31, Henderson;
- 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 30, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview;
- 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 31. and 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2, the Oil Palace, 10408 Texas Highway 64 East, Tyler.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $14 for children 3-12 and can be purchased at each venue beginning one hour before the performance. To purchase tickets in advance, go to the Jordan World Circus on Facebook or eventbrite.com. Various discounts and packages are offered when tickets are purchased online.
Some merchants in the cities where performances take place have free children’s tickets to give out.