The Sharon Shrine Circus will be in East Texas this weekend with performances in Longview and Tyler.
The circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, tigers and elephants.
The circus performances are held as a fundraiser for the Shriners, a fraternal organization that funds hospitals providing free treatment for children needing orthopedic care, burn recovery, cleft lip and palate care and spinal cord injury rehabilitation.
Sharon Shrine Circus performances are set for:
• 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Sept. 3, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview;
• 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 4, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5-6, the Oil Palace, 10408 Texas Highway 64 E., Tyler.
Tickets can be purchased at each venue beginning one hour before the performance. To purchase tickets in advance, go to the Jordan World Circus on Facebook or eventbrite.com. Various discounts and packages are offered when tickets are purchased online.
Some merchants in the cities where performances take place have free children’s tickets available.