Country/gospel music singer Jimmy Fortune is returning to East Texas for an Aug. 16 performance at Liberty Hall in Tyler.
Fortune, a Virginia native, performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 20 years, first as a temporary replacement for member Lew DeWitt.
Fortune’s first show with the Statler Brothers was Jan. 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. He became a permanent member in August 1982 and was with the group until they retired in 2002.
As a member of the group, Fortune wrote several songs, including “Elizabeth,” “My Only Love” and “Too Much on My Heart.”
After the Statler Brothers retired, Fortune launched his solo career.
His first solo album was “When One Door Closes” in 2003, followed by the gospel album, “I Believe” in 2005.
Other albums followed, including “Windows” in 2009 and “Lessons” in 2012.
Fortune has also teamed up with friends Mike Rogers, Bradley Walker and Ben Isaacs on a project.
“We did a CD/DVD called ‘Brothers of the Heart’ and I’ve got a lot of new music with them,” he said. “I still do some of the songs off those records when I do my own shows.”
And, he's writing a book.
“One of the newest things I’m working on getting out is my book, which hopefully will be out by Christmas,” Fortune said. “It’s called ‘Untold Fortune’ and it has a lot of stories about me growing up in Virginia and being with the Statler Brothers and how all that came about.”
But the book isn’t the only thing Fortune is writing.
“As a matter of fact, I’m writing new songs today, hopefully to get out on my new project,” he said. “They want me to get something out by next year and maybe work on a Christmas project. So I got a lot of things in the works.”
Earlier this year, Fortune was faced with major health issues.
“I go to the doctor and get checked out and he found five blockages,” Fortune said. “One was like 99 percent and the others were like 95 percent. I had five bypasses on Feb. 15."
Fortune is thankful to God and also for his fans.
“It was a miracle. It was a shocking thing to me because I didn’t know I had a problem. I thought I was healthy … but God kind of revealed it and said we’ve got to fix this,” he said. “So many people were praying for me and it was so important that I let them know that I’m very thankful for that because I believe in prayer and I believe it lifted me up and helped me through it.”
Along the way, Fortune said he has had some setbacks.
“I got Rocky Mountain spotted fever a couple of months ago … and pneumonia, and tried to work through all that,” he said.
He has since bounced back and said things are going well.
“I just had to reschedule four shows and I worked all the rest of them,” Fortune said. “I had to sit on a chair (when performing) … and now I’ve worked my way past that and I’m going full blast now.”
During his shows, Fortune said there are specific things the audience can expect to hear about, including the Statler Brothers and growing up in Virginia.
“It’s kind of my story, I guess you might say. And most of all we hear about our God, our country and our families,” he said. “That’s kind of my purpose now, speaking and singing about things that are important to me. I feel like it’s my purpose to express how important God is, first and foremost, and then our families and our country.”
Fortune said he is looking forward to being back in East Texas.
“Texas is always good to me and just really good people,” he said.
Fortune said it’s important to take time for autographs and to interact with his fans at the end of his shows.
“I get to hear their stories and hear what they’ve been going through, too,” he said. “That’s important to me. I get a lot of my song ideas from people talking to me and telling me things that are happening with them.”
Fortune added, “The fact they come out and hear me and pay for a ticket to come see me, it just makes me real thankful. And hopefully, they feel that thankfulness and the love I can give back to them for what they’ve given to me all these years.”