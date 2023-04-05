The Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee will host its annual “Spirits of Oakwood” Walking History Tour on Saturday.
The tour is held in conjunction with Tyler’s Azalea & Spring Flower Trail and features several individuals who reenact and tell the life stories of those buried at the historic cemetery.
“Anywhere from six to eight individuals will portray the people who are buried there, speaking in first person,” committee member Jim Jones said. “It sort of gives a glimpse of what Tyler was like 100 to 150 years ago.”
Jones said the guided tours usually last about one to one and a half hours.
“This year it will be closer to one hour because we’ve only got six spirits of people,” he said. “We won’t be walking all over the cemetery this time because those spirits are fairly close in proximity to each other.”
Jones said this year's event will include something new.
“We’ll have someone from Temple Beth El that will portray Rabbi Faber, who was the first Rabbi of Temple Beth El, which has its own standalone Jewish cemetery that’s sort of inset into the Oakwood Cemetery," he said. "We have featured that cemetery before and I actually spoke about it maybe eight years ago. It will be nice to have a member of that congregation there talking about its cemetery and its history.”
This year’s reenactors and the spirits they will portray include Jones as John Brown, Cliff Burke as Rabbi Faber, Patti Williams as Alice Douglas, Vicki Betts as Nancy Swann, Jerry Frazier as Ike Crutcher and Rhonda Reagan as Sarah LeGrand Abbott.
“We try to dress in period clothing and our tour guides are dressed in black slacks or skirts,” said Jones, who has been doing the portrayals since 2013.
“There are six generations of my family buried out there and the gentleman I’m portraying this year is a man named John A. Brown,” he said. “I selected him because he was a business partner of one of my great-grandfathers. They were partners in a grocery business … that went out of existence in 1905.”
Jones has a wooden coffee bin from that store and plans to put it on display during the event.
“Weather permitting, I’m going to have it out there, something tangible from that era,” he said.
Jones said Oakwood Cemetery was the first cemetery when Tyler was incorporated as the County Seat of Smith County in 1846.
“It was the main city cemetery for at least 20 or 30 years before others were added. It was active during the Civil War and it is home to numerous Civil War veterans,” he said. “There is a Soldiers’ Plot that’s kind of in the center of the cemetery.”
Jones said those graves are now unmarked.
“They were individually marked graves once upon a time but wooden crosses tend to deteriorate over time,” he said. “There’s probably 250 to 300 soldiers buried there.”
Jones said slaves also were buried in Oakwood Cemetery.
“There are not very many headstones on a strip that goes along Palace Avenue, the west side of the cemetery,” he said. “That was the historically Black section that more than likely contained slaves or former slaves.”
Saturday’s event will start at 1 p.m., with tours scheduled every 10 minutes. With the possibility of rain in the forecast, Jones is still hopeful for a big turnout.
“If all we have are occasional showers on Saturday, we’re going to be there,” he said.