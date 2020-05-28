When the Splash Kingdom water parks in Canton and Nacogdoches open for the summer season on Friday, guests will quickly notice changes.
New procedures will include requiring guests to buy tickets online in advance, limiting park capacity, having employees help maintain social distancing, disinfecting areas many times each day and life jackets after each use and having employees who handle food wear a mask.
For weeks, the management team has been working with health officials, training employees on new policies and refitting the space so that guests can practice social distancing, said the announcement of the opening.
“We can’t wait to open the gates on the 29th and greet families returning to Splash Kingdom,” said President/CEO Johnny Blevins.
He said that park operators have planned every step of having guests back in the parks and that “the health and safety of our Texas families and our team members are of utmost importance to all of us.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott cleared the way for water parks to open but only at 25% capacity.
Splash Kingdom parks have water slides, pools, places where children can play and places to lounge in the sun. In the past, the parks have sometimes been packed with guests.
“We are consulting closely with public health officials,” Blevins said. “It’s crucial that when we open, we are aligned with their unique vision and expertise.”
More information on procedures and admission restrictions are available at splashkingdomwaterpark.com .
Splash Kingdom also has parks in Hudson Oaks, Greenville and Shreveport, Louisiana.