More than 400 middle school students in East Texas have art on view in the Tyler Museum of Art’s 10th annual Day of the Dead exhibition.
Students were challenged to make art interpreting Día de los Muertos, the Mexican tradition of paying tribute, often with small altars, to family members and friends who have died.
The sixth- through eighth-graders used a broad range of media and approaches to illustrate the observance, which is held each year from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, said Jon Perry, the museum’s director of communications.
The students represent Boulter, Caldwell Arts Academy, Hogg, Moore and Three Lakes from Tyler Independent School District, as well as Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy, All Saints, Frankston and Whitehouse schools, according to information from the museum.
To coincide with the exhibition in the lobby and education classroom, the museum is displaying selected pieces from its Laura and Dan Boeckman Collection of donated Mexican folk art, Perry said.
Admission to the exhibition is free.
The exhibition will end with a public reception from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. During the reception, which is traditionally attended by the young artists and their families, the museum will serve food and have art activities related to Día de los Muertos, Perry said.
Admission to the reception is free. However, reservations are requested and can be made by calling 903-595-1001.
Tyler Museum of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is at 300 S. Mahon Ave. on the Tyler Junior College campus.