If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
East Texas CASA Superhero 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, 8 a.m. Saturday, 110 Triple Creek Drive, Longview. Information: https://easttexascasa.org/ .
Kidz Bizniz Back 2 School Expo 2023, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include vendors, drawings and prizes and free school supplies. Admission: Free. Information: https://kidzbizniz.com/ .
“Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic movie saluting Elvis Presley follows the concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
“A Likeable Woman" with May Cobb,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Books & Barrels, 206 N. Center St., Longview. The author will be on hand to discuss her latest thriller, which is set in Longview. Hosted by Longview Book Club. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/934803113939077/ .
Mini Golf Fundraiser, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Putters and golf balls will be provided. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Longview Public Library. Admission: $10. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library .
East Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention, 9:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson. Admission: Free. Information: https://easttexasfasola.weebly.com/ .
East Texas Men in Harmony Concert, 2 p.m. Saturday, Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Guest quartet: Ringside. Tickets: $20, $10 children 12 and younger. Information: https://etmeninharmony.com/ .
Create Fest & Family Field Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Fun Forest Park, 2000 Forest Ave., Tyler. The event will include kickball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, dominoes, cards, painting, corn hole, tug-o-war, sack races, talent show, dance contest and a battle of the pits barbecue cook-off. Admission: Free. Information: https://visittyler.com/events/ .
2023 New Play Festival, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Local actors will read excerpts from six selected plays: “Admission,” “Douglas the Play,” “The Eulogy,” “Mutual Acquaintance,” The Rules of Engagement” and “The Springvale Armadillo.” Tickets: $5. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
26th Annual Classic Country Music Festival, Friday through Sunday, downtown Carthage. Schedule: 7 p.m. Friday, John Ritter Tribute Showcase, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door; 2 p.m. Saturday, Country Music Hayride Matinee, Esquire Theatre, 114 W. Sabine St. Tickets: $5; 6 p.m. Saturday, Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show & Celebration, Carthage Civic Center. Tickets: $70 to $125; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Gospel at the Hall, Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola. Information: https://www.tcmhof.com/ .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .