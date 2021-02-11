“Stitching a Legacy: The Symbolism in African American Quilts” is on display at the Gregg County Historical Museum in celebration of Black History Month.
Lindsay Loy, museum executive director, said the exhibit focuses on how different quilting patterns related to the Underground Railroad.
“It is about how during the days of the Underground Railroad, people stitched symbols in quilts to help guide the slaves,” she said. “We have different quilts put up with various symbols and we explain what the symbols mean.”
Loy said each block pattern in the quilts has its own meaning.
“There’s one square called log cabin,” she said. “So, if you would see this symbol on a quilt you would know there was a place that was safe for you to stay, that was very near.”
Another pattern, flying geese, contained triangles and provided direction.
“What they would do is they would hang these quilts over a fence or tree branch, and if the arrows pointed right, you would go right,” Loy said.
Another symbol, she said, represents a blacksmith.
“Because blacksmiths traveled from estate to estate and they were the ones that normally carried the information on reading the quilts, deciphering the codes and aiding a lot of the escaping slaves,” she said.
The exhibit features about 20 quilts, including some made by the Pleasant Hill Quilt Club.
“We’ve been aided in our exhibit by the Pleasant Hill Quilt Club,” she said. “They’re the ones who kind of started this program, and they will be doing a program at the museum on March 27.”
Loy said members of the quilting club made a sampler quilt.
“Each square has a different symbol so you can kind of see all the symbols on one quilt,” she said. “And they go through each symbol and tell you what it means and then they sing a spiritual hymn that was indicative to the time period that slaves would have sung.”
The Piney Woods Quilters Association also provided quilts for the exhibit, which continues through April 3.