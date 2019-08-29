The Marshall News Messenger will present the second annual East Texas Taco Fest from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 in Marshall’s downtown square.
The festival features live music, chihuahua races, a Kids Zone, Lucha Libra wrestling, a jalepeno eating contest, salsa dance lessons and contest, the Margarita Villa and tacos. Food and merchandise vendors also will participate. Call (903) 232-7206 to register early for competitions. Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is the presenting sponsor for the festival.
Cost: General admission is $10; VIP is $40; and children ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free. Advance tickets are for sale at the Marshall News Messenger office and at eventbrite.com.
Live music on the Vera Bank stage:
■ 12:30 p.m. — Trevor Clark
■ 2 p.m. — Senor Gringo
■ 3:30 p.m. — Low D’s Jam Band
■ 5 p.m. — Akeem Kemp Band
■ 6:45 p.m. — Johnny & the Nightcrawlers
■ 8:30 p.m. — Darrin Morris Band
City of Marshall Live Lucha Libra Wrestling
■ Noon — Bout 1
■ 1:30 p.m. — Bout 2
■ 3 p.m. — Bout 3
■ 4:15 p.m. — Bout 4
Choice Dental Chihuahua Races — 3:10 p.m.
Jucy’s Taco Jalapeno Eating Contest — 4:30 p.m.
Children’s Activities
■ 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., organized by Healthcare Express and Marshall Public Library in the Gecko Pest Control Kids Zone
Salsa Dancing Lessons and Contest
Starting at 4:30 p.m., contest at 6:15 p.m., with Sal Landeros; brought to the event by Brad Burris-Century 21