Bollywood is coming to Tyler.
A performance of “Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue” is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cowan Center at the University of Texas at Tyler.
The stage show is billed as a “dazzling theatrical spectacular wrapped into 120 minutes of swirling colors, sparkle, shimmer and electrifying energy.”
The large cast performs high-energy dance numbers dressed in colorful costumes inspired by Indian culture. The soundtrack was put together by A.R. Rahman, who also wrote music for the stage musical “Bombay Dreams” and the movie “Slumdog Millionaire.”
A reception featuring Indian cuisine will take place in the center’s lobby before the show.
Bollywood is the name given to the prolific movie industry based in Mumbai, which was once known as Bombay. The term frequently is applied to the industry’s genre of musicals that feature up-tempo music, lively dance and stories about overcoming obstacles and finding love.
According to previous stories, “Taj Express” began as “Bollywood Express” in 2013 and over the years has undergone several updates to music and choreography. Productions of “Taj Express” tour in different parts of the world simultaneously.
The story follows Shankar, a composer who has been given the huge opportunity to write the music for a new Bollywood movie featuring a young couple in love. He dreams of following in the footsteps of his idol, Rahman.
Shankar serves as a narrator and he takes the audience into the creative process of how a Bollywood movie musical is made.
Tickets cost $57 to $72 and are available at 903-566-7424 and cowancenter.org.