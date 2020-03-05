Good stories really never die. They just find new storytellers, new media or new venues and poof they are back.
Such is the tale told in the latest ArtsView Children’s Theatre production, “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp,” which debuts March 12 and runs through March 15 at the organization’s theater, 313 W. Tyler St. in Longview.
ArtsView instructor and frequent director Pam Galloway first saw “Aladdin” performed by Union Grove Middle School students during a University Interscholastic League one-act play competition several years ago.
“It was high energy, very colorful, very well done. The energy and the fun of it was very captivating,” Galloway said, adding that she immediately wanted to direct it.
When ArtsView planned this year’s performances, she suggested “Aladdin” for the spring production. It is a good play for middle-schoolers, and few high-school-age ArtsView students are available in the spring because they are busy preparing for UIL one-act competitions.
In “Aladdin,” “All the characters stay on stage at one time. They are engaged; they are watching. They are living their character at that moment. It’s excellent training for actors,” Galloway said.
“We’ve got dancers, we’ve got musicians, we’ve got a juggler; we’ve got it all!” she said.
Galloway has directed and acted in community and regional theater in Shreveport and Gilmer. Since she joined ArtsView in 2005, she has directed “Anne of Green Gables,” “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” “Tom Sawyer” and “Willy Wonka,” among others.
Growing up in Shreveport during the 1960s, Galloway took ballet, tap, jazz, piano and voice lessons.
“I was never afraid to be on a stage,” Galloway said. Theater became a big part of her life; she initially wanted a career as an actress.
“I believe there’s a plan for everybody’s life. Every person has something that they’re passionate about. … The way I was able to work within my passion is to tell stories and to see kids develop a character from words on a page,” she said.
“That’s what I love to do. I love to tell stories and I love to teach other people how to tell stories,” Galloway said.
Galloway is an instructor in ArtsView’s Performing Arts Theater School camps, where children from 6 to 18 years of age learn both acting and life skills.
These days, she prefers directing to acting, because she can “present how the story is told and shape how each character tells their story. If I’m acting, I can only tell my character’s story.”
The title of this play is somewhat misleading, Galloway maintained, saying, “It’s not so much Aladdin’s story as it is Scheherazade’s.”
Emma Doster, 15, portrays the talented teller of tales.
Scheherazade is “very excited about the story. She loves making people smile, keeping them involved … and making them laugh,” said Emma, who first attended an ArtsView PATH camp two years ago.
“She has a lot of motivation to tell these stories. She gets to live another day,” Emma said, referring to the traditional storyline, in which the sultan was betrayed by his first wife, whom he executed for unfaithfulness.
His hurt was so deep that he no longer trusted any woman. He married a different woman every day, spent the night with her and had her killed the next morning. After the king marries Scheherazade, he is mesmerized by her tales (which end in cliffhangers each night). Day-by-day he postpones her death until, after 1,001 nights, he has fallen in love with her. Aladdin and his magic lamp is one of Scheherazade’s stories.
This production is “very different from the Disney portrayal of Aladdin,” said Emma, who has been in ArtsView productions of “Elf,” “The Wind in the Willows,” “Ella Enchanted” and “Newsies.”
“There are so many things about (Scheherazade) that make her a fun role to play,” she said.
“She is very sassy. There are a few instances in the play where she stands up to the king. She’s very outspoken. She knows what she wants and she goes and gets it. That’s a cool part of her,” Emma said.
“She brings in people to help tell the story. She’s the one orchestrating it all, telling everyone what to do, where to go,” she added.
Scheherazade’s tale of Aladdin is unique, and this production is definitely worth seeing, Emma said.
“There are many comedic moments … that are still very funny, even though you’ve seen them a whole bunch of times,” she said.
Stephanie Pugh designed the costumes that evoke the splendid world of the Arabian Nights. She’s been involved with ArtsView since spring 2019, designing costumes used in “Ella Enchanted” and “Newsies.”
“I have always loved theater. I really enjoy seeing the same production from different directors, actors and creative teams. It’s so inspiring how the same exact script can be portrayed in so many different ways,” she said.
In “Aladdin,” “the colors, patterns and textures of the set, lighting and costumes are going to be just beautiful together. The costumes range from townspeople and merchants in a market, to a king, a sultan, a magician and a magical genie,” Pugh said.
“This particular show is a play within a play, so many of the character and costume changes happen right on the stage. That can be a challenge, but a lot of fun and a great experience for the young actors,” she said.
When designing costumes, Pugh uses the set rendering and color theme created by the play’s director, set designer and scenic artist.
She analyzes the script and characters “to develop a style and color palette for each character and each change that they may go through during the show,” she said.
“One of the most rewarding parts about creating costumes is seeing the turning point for an actor, when (the costume) changes from fabric and random articles of clothing to a costume that they love,” Pugh said.
“Even when they don’t verbalize it, it’s easy to tell when they step into it and feel more connected and ‘in character,’ ” she added.
Galloway said the story of Scheherazade and the story of Aladdin are still around because they are compelling stories.
“In a way, good storytellers never die. Good stories never die. I just love that part of interacting with art,” she said.
“We all have our favorite moments in books, movies or plays. Those moments impact our lives. Those characters will never die. I love that we can share those moments for generations,” Galloway said.