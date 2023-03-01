Are you a fan of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael?
If so, you might want to head over to Discovery Science Place in Tyler where “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer” is on exhibit through May 21.
The traveling exhibit, created by Nickelodeon and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, is designed to teach team-building in a role-playing environment.
Discovery Science Place Development Director Tami Urias said children and families of all ages can explore and have fun with the interactive exhibit.
“We have a lot of puzzles and there are mazes, obstacles and all kinds of different teamwork collaboration and problem solving,” she said. “You can work as a team or you can do it individually.”
Urias said the exhibit has been a huge hit so far.
“We’ve probably had over 850 visitors since we opened just a couple of weeks ago,” she said. “We had a members’ preview night when we first opened and then we had a grand opening for the public.”
And, Urias said, it’s not just the youths who are enjoying the exhibit.
“The adults are having just as much fun as the kids,” she said. “People usually spend about 45 minutes to an hour in the exhibit. That’s how interactive and involved it is.”
Urias said families can also schedule birthday parties in the exhibit.
“We just started offering this opportunity to be able to schedule birthday parties in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit,” she said. “We’re scheduling those after hours on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8. So, they can have the whole exhibit to themselves for two hours and have their birthday party over there.”
Urias said the exhibit is sponsored by the Watson W. Wise Foundation and Chick-fil-A.
“Sponsorships are still available for the exhibit. Any organizations that are interested in sponsoring it would be great and we will advertise their name and logo," she said.
“We are excited to offer this first ever, one-of-a-kind exhibit that features such beloved characters,” said Carol Whiteside, Discovery Science Place interim executive director. “Children and their families will learn about teamwork, collaboration and problem solving as they make their way through the exhibit.”
Urias said, “This is one of my favorite exhibits that we’ve ever had.”