The Texas Shakespeare Festival has turned to online streaming after its 2020 summer season was recently canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its mission to bring professional theater to the area, TSF began streaming past productions on its YouTube channel with plans to stream 10 productions.
The first performance, “The Book of Luke,” directed by TSF founder and artistic director Raymond Caldwell, began streaming April 4 and features Meaghan and Matthew Simpson.
“We’re a small four-person staff for most of the year,” associate artistic director Meaghan Simpson said. “This particular production we did in the off-season during Easter.”
Simpson said one production will be released each Saturday, and the previous one still will be available on the YouTube page. The second production on the list, “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” will begin streaming Saturday.
“If you miss the first ones, you’ll still be able to go back and look at them,” she said.
Simpson also said more productions could be added to the schedule.
“If it’s real popular and people get excited about it, we can always do more,” she said. “We wanted to give a good variety of comedies and tragedies.”
Simpson said some viewers might be slightly disappointed to hear there won’t be any musicals or plays that were written in the past 100 years.
“And the reason for that is copyright,” she said. “We’re able to stream something where the text is the Bible or the text is Shakespeare because there are no copyright issues with that.
But for productions such as “Into the Woods, which was performed in 2019, Simpson said that would be illegal.
“We don’t have the royalty rights to do that,” she said.
For those who decide to stream the productions, it’s free.
“We’re uploading everything, and everyone will have free access to it,” Simpson said.
However, for those wanting to make a donation, there is an opportunity to purchase virtual tickets.
“We don’t want to require a payment to see these productions because really, they are a gift to our patrons since we can’t do the summer season because of the state of our country right now,” Simpson said.
She said although the cancellation of the season has been disappointing, everybody has been understanding and supportive.
“If we had to cancel for a different reason, it would be more upsetting,” she said. “But we’re all kind of in this together.”