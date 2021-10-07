The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
39th Annual FireAnt Festival, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Marshall. Featuring a main stage with live entertainment, raffle, food vendors, FireAnt 5K, petting zoo, Toddler Trot, Kids K, Diaper Derby, car show, dance contest. Information: marshalltexas.com/2017-fireant-festival-schedule .
“Morgan the Clydesdale Pony” musical, 7 p.m. today and Friday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Based on the children’s book by former Kool & the Gang member Skip Martin, “Morgan the Clydesdale Pony” tells the story of the dreams of a Clydesdale pony hoping to race in the Kentucky Derby. Tickets: $5. Information: https://www.facebook.com/artsviewtheatre/ and https://www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Friday: family karaoke and club skate (15 and older); Saturday: adult skate (18 and older); Sunday: open skate. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
49th Edom Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, in the meadow behind the art studios in downtown Edom. Featuring 60 artists in the mediums of painting, photography, clay, glass, mixed media, sculpture, metal, fiber and jewelry. Also included will be demonstrations of blacksmithing by Lonnie Robinson and clay raku firing demonstration from Randy Brodnax. There also will be wineries, food and a kids creation station. Admission: Free. Information: http://www.edomarts.com/ .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Sunday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring “El Olimpo de los Dioses” (“Olympus of the Gods”), Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “The Cowboys” by John Williams, “Benny Goodman Memories,” “Dedicatory Overture,” and “American Legion March.” Also included will be the ETSB brass playing “Ave Maria” and “de Cai” for Symphonic Band featuring percussionist Cody Brown. Admission: $10 adults, free for students and children but tickets are required for everyone. Masks are encouraged but not required. Information: https://www.facebook.com/EastTexasSymphonicBand .