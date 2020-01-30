Theatre Longview’s “Best of Broadway Songs of Love” will offer pre-Valentine’s Day music and romance Feb. 7 and 8.
Thirty songs about love and unrequited love will be featured at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church at 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway in Longview. Two more performances will be held at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.
The performances are directed by Kate Wells, who has been with the organization since it formed in 2012.
The first night of the performances will include coffee and desserts donated by local artisans and a silent auction. The auction will include such items as theater tickets, a wine basket and jewelry. Tickets are $30 for a couple and $18 for individuals. The second day of performances features “pay what you can pricing.” Proceeds from all shows benefit Theatre Longview.
“The reason the idea came to me was to use Valentine’s as a springboard for a fundraiser and for us to specifically have the best of Broadway,” Wells said. “In the past we have had any cumulation of songs so we narrowed the focus.”
Wells said a Disney medley, “Good” from “Wicked,” songs from “Rent,” and favorites from “Grease” such as “Summer Nights,” will be just a few selections for the night of love songs.
“My favorite number is ‘Agony’ from ‘Into the Woods,’” she said. “It is about a twist on love. There is ‘Agony,’ and there is an ‘Agony Reprieve.’ So you think you have it figured out that these boys love these girls then they come back and you’re like wait a minute, they are talking about different girls.”
Melissa Swallow, who teaches robotics at Foster Middle School when she is not singing, said her favorite song from the upcoming show is “Burn,” from the musical “Hamilton.”
“It’s my favorite because I enjoyed the musical, because it’s historical, and it’s relevant because it has people doing things we like nowadays like rapping, and it shows off my vocal range,” Swallow said. “There is a twist on the theme of love in this song and love is the theme of the concert.”
Chris Fisher, a manager at Times Square Grand Slam entertainment complex in Tyler, said he enjoys singing funny songs as well as the more serious ones. But he said “Bring Him Home,” from “Les Miserables,” was a deep song he enjoys singing.
“This is about a father praying to God essentially to keep someone alive,” Fisher said. “This was him learning to love someone he didn’t think he would love and learn not to be selfish.”
Tickets for the first performance Feb. 7 should be purchased by Monday at www.theatrelongview.com. Tickets to both Feb. 8 shows can be purchased at the door.