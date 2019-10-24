Theatre Longview is making the zombie apocalypse a laughing matter this Halloween.
Longview’s community theater group is having a little fun with the ever-popular theme of zombies and it’s next production. The one-act play “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” will be presented at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Community Center.
“This is kind of like a bite-sized play,” director Christy Morris said of the play’s 45-minute to one-hour run time. “And I think it’s a fun way for people to enjoy it because it’s very silly. It’s meant to be a comedy. I also like that it’s tied to Halloween.”
The play, she said, meets the organization’s intentional effort to diversify the ways people can enjoy live theater and the people involved in Theatre Longview productions. A one-act play also is less expensive to produce than full-length plays.
“Because it’s silly, we were able to cast younger people ... so we were getting a more diverse group of actors as well as diversifying our audience, too,” Morris said, explaining that the organization was able to cast a handful of local high school students.
The play has all the characteristics of a good zombie apocalypse tale. There’s a group of people who are trying to survive together, with stereotypical characters, Morris said — a shallow girl, a nerdy guy, the jock who wants to kill zombies with a bat and a smart girl. Two, unnamed narrators guide the audience, explaining the different ways to survive the zombie apocalypse, while the group illustrates.
“Unfortunately, at least one of them ends up dying through each example,” Morris said. “It’s really cute.”
Morris said the play is family and child friendly, although she warned that Krissy Jones, her friend and an “amazing makeup artist,” will be using her skills to turn people into zombies for the production.
“They look pretty gruesome, but the show itself is meant to be silly and fun,” Morris said. Children will enjoy the “physical comedy,” while adults will enjoy the jokes and puns.
“It’s going to be something that everybody is going to have a good time at,” she said.
Zombies are popular, she speculated, because they’re scary, but perhaps not as scary as other types of creatures. They’re usually slow and easy to evade. Survival, though, requires people to forge bonds with one another — bonds that are more unusual in today’s digital world.
“I also think it’s the idea of trying to bond together with the people who are around you,” Morris said. “Anytime you watch a zombie-themed TV show or movie, it always involves a group of people who have been thrown together and are trying to exist together so they can survive as a group.”