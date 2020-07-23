Theatre Longview has rescheduled its production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” after July performances were postponed because of social distancing and COVID-19 concerns.
The play, which will open the theater’s 2020-2021 season, is set for Sept. 11-13. “Barefoot in the Park” is a romantic comedy about a newlywed couple facing the trials and tribulations of marriage while living in the big active city of New York.
“The biggest decision was the safety of our audiences, especially since we’re still hitting large (virus) numbers in the Longview area,” Board President Bridget Uhles said. “We also considered whether or not our patrons would feel comfortable coming out in a group.”
“We ended our (2019-2020) season early without a bang,” Uhles said. “But our actors worked so hard, so we decided to move the play. We just couldn’t cut them off at their knees. Hopefully we can hold to our September dates. It was kind of a plus that COIVD-19 happened when it did because we hadn’t set our new season yet, so we were able to just move ‘Barefoot in the Park’ and not forgo all the work our actors put into it.”
Uhles said it’s also fortunate that their venue, Grace Crossing, is big enough to accommodate the social distancing guidelines that are going to be put in place for the upcoming season.
“We couldn’t have been happier that we have the church that we’re working with because we can move all of the chairs. We’re planning on coupling off the chairs, of course having hand sanitizer stations and having ushers making sure people don’t all sit right next to each other,” Uhles said. “We’re also going to be requesting wearing a mask while watching our shows.”
Uhles said the theater will continue to change guidelines accordingly as more information about the virus continues to come out.
“Grace Crossing is big enough that we won’t have to cut our audience numbers. Everyone will just be more spaced out than they usually are,” Uhles said.
The theater will not only have traditional shows in the 2020-2021 season, but some new additions as well.
“We’ve kind of had to re-gear our season as opposed to last season and our previous seasons in general. We’re doing two actual shows which are plays people are traditionally familiar with,” Uhles said. “We’re also doing two kind of showcase shows.”
Uhles said they’ve decided to move their fundraiser, Best of Broadway, into a show slot for the upcoming season.
“It’s been really popular with the audiences as well as all of our actors,” Uhles said. “It normally overlaps with one of the plays so there’s always been conflict and people can’t do both, so we decided to make it a show. It will be one of our bigger performances and will be Nov. 13-15. It’s going to be really fun because the director is picking songs from musicals we can’t perform in Grace Crossing. The plays either have too large a set or too many people for us right now, but it’s a fun way for us to kind of do musicals we can’t normally do.”
The spring will also be busy with audience favorites.
“We’re doing a play called ‘Now and Then’ by Sean Grennan. Last season we did a show from that playwright called ‘Making God Laugh,’” Uhles said. “The audiences really enjoyed it, so we wanted to bring the playwright back. He also graciously let us use one of his plays for a virtual production with no charge to us, so that’s another reason why we wanted to pick one of his plays and pay forward his kindness. We’re really excited.”
In May, the theater will be doing one-act double features where the community has the ability to play a direct role in the shows.
“Hopefully, within the next couple weeks, we will open up a contest and have people submit one-act plays they would like to see or even direct. We hope to see local playwrights and hope to get some local shows in,” Uhles said. “We want to involve the community a little bit more because people always get excited about one act. It’s also a good way to involve people that have jobs. Since one-acts aren’t as strenuous as a whole production, it might be easier to pull in new directors that have been busy with work or even new actors.”