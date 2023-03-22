Theatre Longview is hoping to stir up lots of laughs with its performance of Joseph Kesselring’s dark comedy, “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
Directed by Tyler Smith, the show kicks off Thursday and continues through Sunday at the Longview Community Center. The opening night performance includes a free reception at 6:30 p.m.
The play revolves around the Brewster family, including newly engaged Mortimer, who works for a prominent New York newspaper, and his spinster aunts Abby and Martha. Mortimer’s world is turned upside down when he learns his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years.
“They have realized one of the best charities they can offer to the community is offering solace to older men with no families, friends or connections by giving them their homemade elderberry wine to put them out of their misery,” Smith said.
Mortimer, who is newly engaged to Elaine Harper, finds out what his aunts have been up to.
“He discovers that his aunts have been committing these crimes and is mortified,” Smith said. “And then the shenanigans ensue.”
Smith said directing “Arsenic and Old Lace” has been very rewarding.
“It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever done in my entire career in theater," he said. "My community theater background only goes back about 13 years and this is one of the most positive experiences.”
And, Smith said, directing the production also has been a blessing.
“The cast has been absolutely fantastic and my production team has been excellent,” he said. “It’s just been such a blessing.”
Smith also mentioned the play's detailed set.
This is probably one of our most intricate sets we’ve had in years,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure our name is out there … we’re trying to make sure we’re here in the in the community as a pillar for people who want to do community theater and get involved in the arts.”
Theatre Longview’s sixth production since returning to the Longview Community Center stage, “Arsenic and Old Lace” will close out its 10th season.
“Our cast and crew have literally poured blood, sweat, tears and elderberry wine into making this production one for the books,” Smith said. “We hope community members leave each performance with smiles on their faces and a stronger appreciation for local theater.”