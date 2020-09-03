After rescheduling twice because of COVID-19 concerns, Theatre Longview’s production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” is finally happening.
Performances are scheduled Sept. 10 to 13 at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church in Longview.
Kate Wells, vice president of Theatre Longview’s board of directors, said the performance was originally scheduled for May and auditions took place in March.
“Due to COVID, the production had to be pushed back several times,” said Wells, who also is the director of the show. “The cast has put in so much work, and all except one auditioned in March.”
“Barefoot in the Park” is a romantic comedy about a couple, Corie and Paul, facing the trials and tribulations of marriage while living in New York. Corie is played by Denise Knutson, and Paul is portrayed by Joshua Aaron.
“It’s about a newlywed couple who have been married for six days and moving into their first apartment. Corie is very free-spirited and adventurous and Paul is very down to earth and by the books,” Wells said. “Through the course of a couple of evenings, she decides to set up her single mother with their crazy next-door neighbor. It’s a really cute show about the trials you face in marriage and how in the end, love is what prevails.”
Wells said the entire cast has gone above and beyond to see the production through from beginning to end.
“One week they were having to do rehearsals via Zoom because they couldn’t meet in person,” Wells said. “They’ve just surpassed my wildest expectations for what a cast can be and do when faced with the hardships of a show.”
Wells said cast members have rehearsed many times while wearing masks, which is not an easy task when constantly having to talk.
“They’ve just done everything that they needed to do,” she said. “We’re a week out and finally able to move into the performance space and put up the set; it feels really good to finally be almost there.”
Wells said because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and social distancing, they are trying to sell as many tickets ahead of time as possible.
“We’re having to greatly limit audience capacity for the show because of social distancing guidelines,” she said. “We will be opening our house an hour early instead of 30 minutes early and we will have ushers in place.”
Wells added that chairs will be well-spaced and parties of patrons in attendance will be spaced six feet apart from other parties.
“We are asking that all patrons wear masks during the performance and also when they are out in the lobby area,” she said. “We are also going to have hand sanitizer stations. We’re just doing everything we can to keep both the audience and the cast safe.”
Wells said there usually is a reception line after each show where the audience has the opportunity to greet the actors.
“For the safety of the audience and actors, we will not be able to do that,” she said.
However, Wells said even with restrictions in place, “Barefoot in the Park” is going to be a solid production.
“The cast is strong and they have really put in the work,” she said. “During this time of the pandemic, the arts are so important but also one of the things that’s struggling the most. Anything people can do to support local community theater right now is super important.”