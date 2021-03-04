Theatre Longview’s production of Sean Grennan’s “Now and Then” opens this weekend at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church in Longview.
The play, directed by Victor Morris, takes place in a bar and will be performed Friday through Sunday. Morris said the play is mainly a drama, with a few comedic moments.
“It’s about a young man named Jamie, who’s the bartender and he’s getting ready to close up,” Morris said. “One final customer comes in and asks for a few minutes of his time and makes a proposal.”
Morris said all four characters in the play have leading roles. The cast includes Alyus Nelson in the role of Jamie, Emma Waddell as Abby, Cherry Fisher as Woman and Josh King as Man.
“They kind of have their own twists and turns,” Morris said. “Who they are and who the audience understands them to be changes.”
However, Morris said the audience should be able to identify with the different characters.
“We’ve all made decisions and encountered experiences in our lives where we wish we could go back and make some changes,” he said. “It’s one of those plays that asks the question, ‘What if?’ And it challenges all of us to examine our lives and examine the decisions we’ve made in our lives.”
Morris said the cast and crew faced challenges because of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines.
“We’ve had to make changes in our scheduling and in how we approach rehearsals,” he said. “We’re taking precautions to make sure all of our actors and all of our participants are protected.”
The weather also added to those challenges.
“We lost a few rehearsals because of the snow,” Morris said of the recent winter storm that hit the area.
Despite the challenges, Morris said the actors have done an outstanding job.
“These actors have done a marvelous job of coming together, developing great chemistry and really telling a wonderful story,” he said.