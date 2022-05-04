Theatre Longview aims to stir up plenty of laughter during its upcoming performances of “The Nerd,” set for May 12-15 at the Longview Community Center.
The production by actor and playwright Larry Shue focuses on the dilemma of a young architect who is visited by a fellow ex-GI who saved his life after he was wounded in Vietnam.
Willum Cubbert (played by Logan Holloway) tells the story of how he was saved in Vietnam by a man named Rick Steadman (played by Caleb Helfrick), whom he has never met.
“And that is who shows up. He is kind of your stereotypical nerd and has no filter,” Director Lindsay Love said.
Love said the comedy essentially is about a group of three friends who all reside in Terre Haute, Indiana.
“Two of them want to be together but circumstances keep them apart,” she said. “Their third friend is trying to guide them to being together but then a stranger shows up and kind of throws a wrench in everybody’s life.”
As director, Love said she laughs daily during rehearsals.
“This cast has made my job so easy and they are phenomenal,” she said. “I cannot praise them enough for the characters they are portraying. I basically just sit there and laugh at them every day.”
This isn’t Love’s first stint as director of a Theatre Longview performance.
“My first time was 'The Foreigner' and I also did 'The Odd Couple' and 'Making God Laugh,'” she said.
In addition to directing, Love’s acting includes “Crimes of the Heart” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Going from actor to director, she said, isn't that difficult.
“You’re doing the same kind of prep work, just slightly different,” she said.
“The Nerd” is Theatre Longview’s second performance since returning to the Longview Community Center.
“I’m very thankful for Grace Crossing, which allowed us to survive during this pandemic that we’ve all just maneuvered through,” Love said. “But being back in such a historic building with the memories I have of performing on that stage from years back, it just feels like a complete theatrical experience.”
Love is hopeful “The Nerd” will bring lots of laughter from those attending the performances.
“I hope they laugh a lot and I hope they are surprised at the ending,” she said. “And I hope they walk away happy.”