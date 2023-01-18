Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe will bring the laughs to the Community Connections stage Saturday.
“Duck. Duck. Moose! is an improvisational comedy team, so we do skits and sketches and make up stories for the audience that are entirely original,” founding member Richard Yeakley said. “They have never been seen before and will never be seen again.”
Yeakley said the scenes are created from audience suggestions.
“So, the audience knows we couldn’t have preplanned them because it is the audience’s suggestions that inspire the scenes and the stories we create.”
Yeakley said if you come to one of their shows, expect to participate.
“That might be just shouting suggestions from your seat or being called up on stage,” he said. “It’s a highly participatory experience and we’ve never had a show or a practice that is the same.”
The group practices weekly and have shows throughout the year. Members include Yeakley, host Pat Mays, RJ Heard, Brandy Lachney, Chris Mounce, Stephanie Mounce, Alyus Nelson, David Stiewe and Jen Stout.
“We have the show this weekend, we have a show in February and then we will have a show in June,” Yeakley said. "Because we don't have a script, it's hard to say how long each show will last but it's usually about an hour and a half to two hours."
For Saturday’s show, Yeakley said the group has put a focus on learning new games to play for the audience.
“So, if you’ve come to a Duck. Duck. Moose! show before, we’re not just doing the same games with different suggestions,” he said. “There will be a lot of types of scenes that will be brand new even for returning audience members.”