The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Junebug Music, Makers and Art Fair: Enjoy a weekend of art from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Forge in Ben Wheeler, 1610 FM 279. There will be art, handcrafted items, live music, vendors, a sidewalk chalk contest and more. For more information visit https://theforgebenwheeler.com/ .
Juneteenth Parade: Come out to the Juneteenth Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The parade will begin on Martin Luther King Boulevard and end at Woldert Park. At the park there will be free drinks, hot dogs, booths and fun for kids.
Dads Day at ETX Brewing Co.: Celebrate Fathers Day at ETX Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Tyler location, 221 S. Broadway Ave. There will be a special beer release and vendors with Fathers Day gifts all day. Beginning at 8:30 p.m. there will be live music by The Kin Donnette Band.
Pride in the Park: Tyler Pride will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lindsay Park, 12557 TX-364 Spur W. At the event there will be numerous vendors, food trucks, a drag show and more. For more information visit www.tylerareagays.com .
“The Goonies” showing: Catch a showing of “The Goonies” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E Erwin St. Liberty Hall and the Tyler Public Library are presenting the showing of this 1985 classic. Tickets are free with a Tyler Public Library card and $10 without.
Great Texas Balloon Race, Friday through Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Featuring hot air balloon competitions and special shapes inflations. Special events begin at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Entertainment includes The Social Club, 6:30 p.m. Friday; The Molly Ringwalds, 9:30 p.m. Friday; Cody Wayne, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Little Texas, 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and information: greattexasballoonrace.com .
Longview Juneteenth Parade and Community Festivals, parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the festivals. The parade route goes down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; community festivals are at Stamper Park, 400 Fair St., and Teague Park, 415 American Legion Blvd.
Annual Juneteenth Celebration, presented by the Kilgore Legacy Foundation, 10 a.m. Saturday, Kilgore City Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. followed by Fun Day in the City Park. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Kilgore-Legacy-Foundation-1215398208473270/ .
Juneteenth Celebration, 12 p.m. Saturday, The Venue, 314 E. Cotton St., Longview. Includes art and history, live music, food trucks, pop-up shops. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Information: (903) 261-2775.
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .