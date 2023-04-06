The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Dagnabbit. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Autism Awareness Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Teague Park, 415 American Legion Blvd., Longview. The event will include activities, games, vendors, face painting, first responders and helicopter landing. Admission: $25, free entry for those with disabilities, caretakers or professionals specializing in developmental disabilities. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/ .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
“Spirits of Oakwood” Walking History Tour, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. A guided tour of the gravesites of historical figures from the past. Cost: $10 per person, children under 12 are free with paid adult. All proceeds go toward restoration activities at Oakwood Cemetery. Information: Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee at (903)-952-1872.
Run Tyler 5K, hosted by Tyler Parks & Recreation, 9 a.m. Saturday; race begins at Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, and ends on Fair Park Drive. Entry fee: $15. Check-in from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .
Area Easter egg hunts:
• Community Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Longview EPC, 3800 Judson Road, Longview. Includes bounce houses, face painting, snow cones, food and crafts. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewepc.org/events .
• Revive Kids Easter Egg Hunt, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Revive Church, 111 H.G. Mosley Parkway, Longview. Includes food, fun and a giant Easter egg hunt. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ReviveChurchLongview/ .
• Easter Eggstravaganza, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road, Longview. Includes free hot dogs, games and Easter egg hunt. Information: https://www.facebook.com/SpringHillFBC/ .
• Community Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, hosted by Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview, 10 a.m., Stamper Park, 400 Fair St.; 2 p.m., McWhorter Park, 1000 Toler Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ebclongview/?ref=bookmarks .
• Intergenerational Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Friday, Heritage at Longview Rehab & Healthcare Center, 112 Ruthlynn Drive, Longview. Open to children of all ages to join the seniors from both Heritage and Havencare nursing facilities. Includes music and treats. Prizes will be given to the youngest and oldest participants in both groups. Information: (903) 753-8611.
• Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Democratic Party of Gregg County, 12 p.m. Saturday, Broughton Park, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview. Cost: Free.
• Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Includes petting zoo and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/ .
• Amazing Kids Day, noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Tyler. Easter egg hunt, Photo Booth, live music, tug of war, bounce house, sack racing, car show, free food. Information: tourtylertexas@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/texasafricanamericanmuseum .
• Flashlight Egg Hunt, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Tyler First Assembly of God, 5309 Rhones Quarter Road, Tyler. Bring a headlamp or flashlight, a large bag and a friend. Information: https://www.facebook.com/tylerfirstassemblyofgod .
• Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Craft and Trade Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The family event includes vendors, games, food. Easter egg hunt at 12 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/crafttradeshow/ .
• Spring Market Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Coco Bean Coffee, 7272 Crosswater Ave., Tyler. Includes local vendors, live music and food trucks. Egg hunts at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/shopsipcycle/ .
• Easter EGGstravaganza, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 601 E. Amherst Dr., Tyler. Free egg hunt with games, food, live music and prizes. Information: www.facebook.com/SOBCTyler .
• M28 Kids Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler. Includes, games, food and prizes. Information: https://cbcctx.org/ .
• Easter Eggstravaganza, 11 a.m. Saturday, Chapel Hill Youth Baseball Fields, 15261 CR 220, Tyler. Includes Easter egg hunt, prizes, games, inflatables, food, face painting and pony rides. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.lakeviewtyler.org/ .
• Easter Block Party/Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Reveal Church, 202 N. Parkdale Drive, Tyler. Includes games, bounce houses, food, snow cone truck and more than 3,500 eggs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/revealchurchtyler/ .
• Easter Egg Hunt, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, The Boulders Resort at Lake Tyler, 16822 McElroy Road, Whitehouse. Easter egg hunt, games, prizes, and more. Meet in front of the events center at 1:45 p.m. for registration. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Theboulderslaketyler/ .
• Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Whitehouse Sports Complex, 12500 CR 2133, Whitehouse. The event will include games, bounce houses and concession stand. Special guest: the Easter Bunny. All ages are welcomed. Information: https://www.facebook.com/wheasteregghunts/ .