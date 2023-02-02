The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
UKC Dog Show, hosted by United Dog Owners Group, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Events include conformation, rally and obedience. https://www.facebook.com/groups/287196404804377/ .
Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, beginning at Orr PreOwned Longview, 4288 U.S. Highway 259 N., Longview. Includes 10, 30 and 65 mile courses and virtual rides. Registration fee: $40. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/FyFBikeRide .
Queen Mab Ball, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Convention & Visitors Center, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson. The event includes music, dancing, costumes and the crowning of the 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen. Tickets: $60 individual, $425 table of eight. Information: https://www.mardigrasupriver.com/ .
East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
Saturday Night Stand-Up with Devin Clark, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Also featuring Shiva Ary and Tagan Dodson. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .