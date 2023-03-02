The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Zonta Antiques Show & Sale, presented by Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Features vendors from more than 10 different states and a tea room and pie bar. Tickets: $10 for the weekend, $5 for Sunday only. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ZontaAntiqueShow .
“Flitter, Flutter, Flowers!,” Gregg County Master Gardeners Spring Seminar, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. “Texas Plant Guy” Daniel Cunningham will give tips on creating butterfly habitats that include native and adapted plants. Mary’s Heirloom Seeds will demonstrate how to create container gardens. Tickets: $20. Information: (903) 236-8429 or www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
Justin Willman: Magic for Humans, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $27 to $136. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Fifth Annual Big Daddy’s Birthday Walk, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Synergy Park, Kilgore. The event benefits the Kilgore College Food Pantry. Large crates will be available at the Amanda S. Nobles Pavilion for donated items. A lap count or mile count will not be set for the walk. Information: Contact News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard at jstallard@news-journal.com .
Kilgore ArtWalk, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Featuring artists, artisans, creatives, live music, performers and art activities for children. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet/ .
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer," traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
FRESH 15 Race, hosted by BGC Racing, 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at FRESH by Brookshire’s, 6990 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. The event includes the 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races. Registration fee: $65 for 15K and 15K virtual run, $55 for 5K and virtual 5K, $20 for 1K. Information: https://www.fresh15k.com/ .
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Henderson Civic Theatre, 122 E. Main St., Henderson. Tickets: $12 to $15. Information: https://hendersoncivictheatre.org/ .