The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Rock & Wrestling Fest 2, 4 p.m. Saturday, Country River Club, 13087 U.S. 271, Tyler. Featuring League of Lions Wrestling, bands Cinder Cell, Andice, Toil the Earth, We Have Your Dog and Say Goodnight; percussionist Casey Muze, Lauren Racks Belly Dance, aerialist Regina Money, East Texas Arm Wrestling League and food vendors. Tickets: $25. Information: https://countryriverclubtx.com/ .
”SpongeBob” Musical, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $25-$30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Back to School Bash, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway, Tyler. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shriner’s and Smith County Sheriff’s Department will be offering free children IDs; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., face painting by Jujubilee and balloon twisting by KornPop the Clown. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.simon.com/mall/broadway-square .
“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Tickets: $15 general admission, $12 senior citizens, students, veterans and first responders, $10 members, free for children under 6. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Highland Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1100 N. Fourth St., Longview. The event marks the end of Highland Pines’ backpack drive and will include a giant water slide, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Drawings for the donated backpacks and supplies will take place every 30 minutes. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/HPnursingandrehab .
Back to School Splash Bash, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Stamper Park, 601 Pecan St., Longview. All ages are welcome. Event will include splash pad, popcorn, movie, food vendors. Admission: free. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Follow That Dream,” starring Elvis Presley. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Sabine Band Boosters Annual Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sabine High School, 5424 FM 1252 W., Gladewater. Registration fee: $25, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Featuring cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/379462325454165/ .