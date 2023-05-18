If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Featuring the Longview String Quartet. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Covie. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
14th Annual Butterfly Release, hosted by the Longview chapter of The Compassionate Friends of East Texas, 10 a.m. Saturday, J.R. Curtis Jr. Memorial Garden for the Blind, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tables will be available to display photos of loved ones. Butterflies reserved by May 15 are $8. Those purchased on day of event are $10. Information: (903) 475-3258.
Comedian Carter Deems, 8 p.m. Saturday, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $45 VIP, $40 general admission. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dodson Auditorium on Kilgore College campus. The band, under the direction of Maj. Daniel W. Boothe, performs traditional band music as well as jazz and rock. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
“Steel Magnolias,” stage play by writer Robert Harling, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $20. Information: https://jacksonstheatre.com/ .
Movies in the Park, 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. Featured movie, “Jungle Cruise.” Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .
Brickstreet Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Tyler. Includes brunch at ETX Brewing, Rose City Farmers Market, art show at Hinds Fine Art Gallery, Market on the Square, sidewalk sales and street vendors. Information: http://popuptyler.com/ .
Dinosaur Adventure, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64, Tyler. Includes fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, live entertainment, dinosaur rides, bounce houses. Tickets: $25 ages 13 and older, $35 children 2 to 12. Information: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/tylertx/ .
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through Sunday, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .