The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Family Fiesta ‘22, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Chapel Hill High School varsity gym in Chapel Hill. This free event will have family activities, games, crafts, Lupita’s Food Truck, a live performance by Ballet Folklorico Raíces and more.
Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival Tailgate Party, Come-and-go tailgate from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in front of the Visitor Center, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. There will be a photo booth, steer roping dummy, stick horse races, corn hole, family friendly games and more. The tailgate party is open to both festival-goers and the general public. There may also be more tickets available for the concert. Although the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was previously sold out, the organizers have accepted some refunds which opened up a limited amount of tickets. Visit reddirtbbqfest.com for more information.
Tailgate and Tunes, free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in the north parking lot at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy., in Tyler. Souled Out Jazz Orchestra will be performing. Bring your lawn chairs, yard games and a picnic dinner. Cornhole, spikeball and ladder golf will be provided.
Breedlove’s Butterfly Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Breedlove Nursery and Landscape, 11576 Hwy 64 W. in Tyler. Enjoy the butterfly tent, Espresso Coffee, the Spud Station, a seed planting station and more. For times and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/breedlovelandscape .
Street Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, 111 W. University Place, Tyler. The University Place Street Fair is set to include music, comedians, street magicians, food trucks and local vendors. The event is family friendly.
Jefferson Railway Mother’s Day Special, 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 400 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Depot opens at 11 a.m. Train ride includes a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit. Cost: $12, free for children under 6 years old. Information: www.jeffersonrailway.com .
Kilgore Geekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, downtown Kilgore. Event includes literature, art, dance, gaming, science, music, movies. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children younger than 12. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Kilgoregeekend/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum’s Fifth Annual Kentucky Derby Party, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nantucket, 4070 Rupe Huffman Road, Longview. Includes music, casino games, drinks, cocktails, silent auction, horse betting, mint juleps, food. Proceeds benefit educational programs at the museum. Cost: $75 to $1,000. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ or (903) 753-5840.
Cherokee Rose Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Upshur County Courthouse Square, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer. Event includes turtle race, petting zoo, hula hoop contest, jump rope contest, baby crawling contest, Cherokee Rose Prince and Princess contest, Paws for a Cause Dog Show & Costume contest, live entertainment. Information: Alise Nolan, 903-841-2726, @cherokeerosefestival@gmail.com; or Gloria McLuckie, Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-843-2413, @info@gilmerchamber.com .
Annual Spring Dance Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dodson Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. Features a variety of dance styles and techniques. Choreography is a collaboration of students and instructors. Tickets: $10 general admission, $5 Kilgore College students with ID. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .