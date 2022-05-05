Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.