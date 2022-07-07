The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show, 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include 30 to 40 different breeds of rabbits competing for Best of Breed and Best in Show. Admission: Free. Information: Anita Matthews, texasgirlie@yahoo.com .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, “The Taming of the Shrew,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Nell Gwynn,” 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “The Music Man,” 2 p.m. Saturday, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Information or to purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Meet the Author & Book Signing, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Books & Barrels, 206 N. Center St., Longview. Longview author Fred Zuker will be on hand to sign copies of his books in the “Zuker Memoir Series.” The series includes “Standing Tall and Looking Good,” “The Dark Angel Turned Away” and “Grace with Meals.”
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 Friday; $15 Saturday for all night movie marathon, available at eventbrite.com. Movies: “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” Friday and Saturday; “The Thing From Another World,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and “The Blob,” Saturday. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Tyler. Activities take place throughout the day. The event also will include a classic car show. Gates open at 7 a.m. Entry fee for vehicles: $20. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/events .
Sea Farer’s Faire, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Event will include food trucks, vendors and entertainment, and mermaids and pirates. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerPublicLibrary/ .
Ingrid Horner Art Exhibit, on display Friday through Sept. 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://downtown-tyler.squarespace.com/call-for-artists .