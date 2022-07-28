The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
”SpongeBob” Musical, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $25-$30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Longview Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Information: Nancy Mellott at (903) 353-6186, www.longviewkennelclub.org .
Tyler Obedience Training Club Dog Show Obedience & Rally, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission: free. Information: www.tylerotc.org .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Taming of the Shrew,” 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; “The Tempest,” 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday; “The Hog Princess,” 10 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information or to purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Big Pines Breakdown Concert, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall. Features Stoney LaRue and special guest the Bobby Irwin Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission: $30 adults, $12 children 12 and younger. Information: https://begreateasttexas.com/ .