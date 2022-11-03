Elvis Tribute Concert, 6 p.m. Saturday, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will perform an array of Presley’s music. Tribute show group Shake Rattle & Roll will open the show. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: (832) 312-0074, email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
Whitehouse Car and Truck Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, 801 E. Main St., Whitehouse. Registration: $20. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Information: https://visittyler.com/events/ .
Longview Great Pumpkin Roll, 3 p.m. Saturday, 420 N. Center St., downtown Longview. Halloween is over, so it’s time to roll your leftover pumpkins down the hill for up to $500 in prizes. Cost: $2 per roll, pumpkins not included. Bring your own pumpkin or buy at the event. Other activities include pie-eating contest, photos with the Great Pumpkin, pumpkin maze and yard games, fire truck ladder ride, booths and vendors. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewMainStreet/ .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, downtown Longview. Theme: “Hot Rods and Hot Dogs.” Pet adoptions available from Regard4Life. Cost: Free.
“All My Sons,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Director: Micah Lyons. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors and first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
“Welcome Home Concert,” hosted by the Kilgore College Foundation, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore College campus. Featuring Dagnabbit band. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
“Mozart and More,” presented by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday, Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. Featuring the music of Mozart, Vivaldi, Joplin and more, with guitarist Giovanni De Chiaro. Tickets: $30 advance, $10 students. Information: https://www.marshallsymphony.com/ .