Editor's Note: Events are subject to change due to inclement weather.
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Ride begins at Orr PreOwned Longview, 4288 U.S. 259, in Longview. Ride includes 10-mile, 30-mile and 65-mile courses. Benefits East Texas Lightnin’. Entry fee: $40. Information: https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/FyFBikeRide .
UKC Dog Show, hosted by the United Dog Owners Group, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. The event will include two shows each day featuring conformation dog shows and rally obedience trials. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 407-7138.
Black History Month at the Library, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Topic panel discussions: “History Made Through Collective Black Voices.” Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary/ .
Galentine’s Sip & Shop, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Grab your best friends and head to Longview Mall for an evening of music, cocktails, "mocktails," food, shopping, and giveaways. The event will be Mardi Gras themed for drinks and food. Bring your favorite Mardi Gras Mask. Cost: Free. Information: https://longviewmall.com/events-news .
“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture,” on display Saturday through March 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum celebrates the journey stories of African Americans from the East Texas area who have made significant contributions to the community, state and nation. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
