The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo & Art Expo, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The expo will feature award-winning artists, tattoo competitions, raffle, daily tattoo giveaways, human suspension, Slap Fest USA, art exhibits, vendors, airbrush tattoos for kids and food. Admission: $20, $40 weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/arklatextattooexpo/ .
“Arsenic & Old Lace,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Directed by Tyler Smith. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 students, senior citizens, first responders; $10 members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Mandalorian Mission Maze, presented by the Longview Symphony, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Arboretum & Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Visitors are encouraged to come in costumes and enjoy games, music and activities. Prizes also will be given away. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Strut Your Mutt One Mile Wag Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. Registration is required to participate in walk. Registration: $30. The event will include music, vendors and children’s activities. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewAnimals .
Lone Star Lug Nuts Early Bird Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information https://www.facebook.com/events/1553980371786489 .
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Tribute to Boston Pops, presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
64th Azalea & Spring Flower Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 10 a.m. Friday, home of Joan Pyron, 212 W. Dobbs St., Tyler. Admission: Free. The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail runs March 24 through April 9 and stretches more than 10 miles. Activities include art shows, festivals, historic home tours, live entertainment, plays and more. Information: https://visittyler.com/azaleatrail/ .
Youth Project Show and Auction, hosted by Kilgore High School FFA Chapter, Friday and Saturday, Leon Gibson Ag Farm, 322 Wilshire Road, Kilgore. Opening ceremonies 9 a.m. Friday, followed by showing and judging in multiple livestock categories; Buyers dinner, 6 p.m. and auction, 7 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreBulldogs/ .
Founders/Homecoming Concert and After Party, 9 p.m. Saturday, E.W. Rand Center, Jarvis Christian University, Hawkins. The concert will feature rap artists K Camp, headlining, and True Story Gee, opening act. Tickets: $25 adults, $20 students with school ID. Information: www.jarvis.edu .
UT Tyler Homecoming concert featuring Fritz Hager III, 8 p.m. Friday, UT Tyler Ornelas Hall lawn, 1202 S. Blackwell Ave., Tyler. Doors open at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Information: uttyler.edu/homecoming/.
UT Tyler Homecoming fireworks show, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Harvey Lake at UT Tyler. Information: uttyler.edu/homecoming/.
Azalea Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. 70-plus vendors, food trucks, music and more. Admission: Free. Information: www.cityoftyler.org