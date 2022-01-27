The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“The Age Gap Tour” with comedian Heather Land, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The comedienne, author and singer tells it like it is with sarcasm and Southern charm. Her smart-alecky comedic wit fuels her filter-faced “I Ain’t Doin It” videos, with over 300 million views. Event also includes a post-show photo opportunity with Land. Tickets: $29-$85. Information: http://www.belchercenter.com .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari and Sanctuary, 1782 U.S. 59 N., in Jefferson. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission: $16 adults, $10 children ages 4 to 11. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LonesomeDoveSafari/ or https://www.lonesomedovedrivethrusafari.com/ .