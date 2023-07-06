If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Elvis Tribute Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will perform with his eight-piece band, Edge of Reality. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: (832) 312-0074 or email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association Rabbit Show, 5 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include five open cavy shows and four youth cavy shows. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3765/Calendars-and-Events .
Fantastic Cat in Concert, presented by Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 7 p.m. Sunday, 213 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Comedy of Errors,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Pride & Prejudice,” 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “Lear,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “Something Rotten!,” 2 p.m. Saturday; Information or purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic sci-fi movie follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Rose City Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, in front of ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring local produce, pasture raised meats, eggs, breads and pastries, spices and art. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket/ .
Female CHH Empowerment Tour 2023, 6 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event is a non-denominational movement made up of female Christian hip hop artists. Information: https://femalechhempowermenttour.com/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Tyler. Activities take place throughout the day. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/ .