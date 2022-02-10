The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” Valentine’s Concert, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jackson’s Cozy Theatre, 108 Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Featuring tribute artist Jackson Foltyn performing some of Elvis Presley’s hit songs, including “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Give Me the Right” and “Kiss Me Quick.” Tickets: $50. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
Magic & Mayhem of Eric Eaton Valentine Show, 8 p.m. Saturday, Reo Starplex Event Center, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets: $100 for couple, $59 single, includes prime rib dinner and show. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Kilgore ArtWalk, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Featuring works by artisans and artists on display and for sale, demonstrations, food. Admission: Free. Information: geekend.melissa@gmail.com .
East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 online, $7 at the door, children younger than 12 free. Information: www.easttexasbuilders.org .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. The event features a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
