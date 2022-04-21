The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Yesterday & Today: Interactive Beatles Experience, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $27 to $39. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Battle of the East Dog and Car Show, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Event includes music and food. Cost: $20 per person, $5 per dog, free for children 12 and younger. Entry fee: $30 car and truck, $25 bike, $15 dog show category. Information: (903) 412-1176, longviewtexas.gov/Calendar .
Chautauqua Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring local artists, authors, entertainers and vendors. Cost: free. Information: (903) 237-1350, https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Probable Cause. Admission: free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .