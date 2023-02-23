The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“An Evening of O’Neill: The Glencairn Sea Plays,” presented by Theatre TJC, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jean Browne Theatre, Tyler Junior College. Three one-act plays by playwright Eugene O’Neill include “Bound East for Cardiff,” directed by David W. Crawford; “Long Voyage Home” directed by Jacob L. Davis; and “In the Zone” directed by Ethan Beam. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and up, students and active military. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/theatre .
“Dance with the Viola,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Saturday, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
The Gatlin Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 to $75. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections from the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibit, which is on display through Dec. 21, will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Admission: $5; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
The Jersey Tenors: Direct From Broadway!, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Members include Brian Noonan, Vaden Thurgood, Michael Pilato and Benjamin Lurye. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
New Works Festival, presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Center, Kilgore College campus. Features student-produced, original plays written by new playwrights. Admission: $10 adults, $7 Kilgore College students with student ID. Information: https://www.facebook.com/kilgoretheatre/ .
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Featuring Jessica Ogilvie and Sue Bugg, flute. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m. with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
A Touch of Fame & Fashion Greatest Hits Style & Talent Show, presented by Kilgore High School students, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $16. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
80 Acre Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 12229 FM 1650 in Gilmer. Includes shopping, live music, family activities, food trucks and lounging. Information: https://80acremarket.com/ .