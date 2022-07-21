The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Drive to Remember Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Admission: Free. Vehicle registration: $25 per car. Information: https://drive2remember.org/events .
The Magic of Mardi Gras, traveling exhibit on display through Sept. 17, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 students. Information: (903) 753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Taming of the Shrew,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “Nell Gwynn,” 2 p.m. Saturday; “The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “The Music Man,” 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “The Hog Princess,” 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Information or to purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Kilgore Farmers Market Christmas in July, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Featuring more than 40 vendors and will include Christmas crafts, artisan foods, raw honey, handmade soaps, candles, woodwork, fresh vegetables, handmade jewelry and more. https://www.facebook.com/kilgorefarmersmarket/ .
Cody Canada & the Departed, 8 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Tickets: $25 advance reserved, $20 advance general admission. Information: https://www.stanleysfamous.com/live-music/ .
Montez-Cooper 1836 Texas Kitchen Classic Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 1836 Texas Kitchen, 2467 Crow Road, Tyler. Registration: $25 advance, $30 at the show. Information: (903) 570-2812, https://www.facebook.com/1836TexasKitchen/ .
Denim & Diamonds Southern Soul Concert, 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday Flores Center, 11237 FM Road 14, Tyler. Featuring J-Wonn, Jay Morris Group, TK Soul and Sir Charles Jones. Tickets: $40 general admission. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/ .