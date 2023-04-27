The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas, including your last chance to attend Avalon Faire.
Mobberly Baptist Church Annual Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Admission: $2 April 28 and free on April 29 (donations accepted). Donated items accepted 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 24-26 at the Longview Exhibit Building. Funds benefit Mobberly Benevolence Ministry led by the Family Services team. Information: https://www.facebook.com/mobberlybaptist/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Low D. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Avalon Faire, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Tickets: $15, adults 19 and older; $10, students 13-18; $6, children 4-12; free, children 3 and younger. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/ .
“Star Wars: Through the Years,” presented by the Longview Symphony, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $21 to $46. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn & Conference Center, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Features more than 35 exhibitors, breakout sessions, cake samples, photo booths, DJs and prizes. Tickets: $10 online, $15 at the door. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
Kids Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Counting Stars Ranch, 8303 Hydrangea Road, Ore City. Trophies and prizes will be awarded. Check-in at 8 a.m. All children must be with an adult. Admission: Free for military veterans and families. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Countingstarsranch/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Festival of Steel Concerts, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dodson Auditorium on Kilgore College campus. The Guest Ensembles Concert is at 5:30 p.m. and is open to area steel bands, percussion groups or jazz bands that perform Caribbean, Latin, jazz or rock music styles. The 8 p.m. concert will feature renowned steel drum artist, builder, tuner and band leader Shelly Irvine – along with bassist Destin Ramos and drummer Daniel Reimer. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Praise Fest 2023, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, On the Square, downtown Tyler. The event will feature Shelia Johnson, Menorah Bible Fellowship, Eloise, Grace Alone Church, Freedom Fellowship, Micheal Lucus and De’Lisia James. Tickets: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/empowermentministriestexas/ .
Movies in the Park, 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. Featured movie, “Minions: Rise of Gru.” Cost: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .
Arp Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Arp City Park. There will be plenty of vendors to shop and eat, along with activities for kids of all ages. There will be train rides, bounce houses, games, prizes, and raffles, along with the Arp High School Senior Recognition and Scholarship Announcement. A parade will be held at 1 p.m. at the baseball park beside the Hub. Information: www.arptx.com/
The Spence and Paul Show, 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, United Way of Smith County (formerly the Woman’s Building), 911 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The show will feature juggling acts. Award-winning magician and mentalist Sebastian Gerhardt will open the show. Doors open 45 minutes before the show. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-spence-and-paul-show-tickets-579718121507 .